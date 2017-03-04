16th Annual Black & White Ball Hosted by Association of Corporate Counsel

The gala kicks-off with a wine reception and heavy hors d’ oeuvres followed by a multi-course gourmet dinner. Later in the evening, attendees will enjoy dancing in the Dinner Lounge and Bar with DJ Earl Henry. The festivities and fund raising will include a wine pull, opportunity drawings along with a live and silent auction. Proceeds from the event will benefit Casa de Amparo, the premier North County center for assisting neglected and abused children, located in San Marcos. Black tie is optional for gentlemen along with black and white also being optional for ladies.

Info

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego 1 Market Place, Rm. Cortez Hill A-C, San Diego, California 92101 View Map

Downtown, San Diego, Seaport Village

619-758-0795

