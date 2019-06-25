16th Annual Champagne and Purses Party presented by Partying for a Purpose to benefit the It's All About the Kids® Foundation is on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Banker's Hill Club. Join San Diego's finest companies and guests for a night of networking, delicious food, libations, silent auction, raffle, and live entertainment. The highlights of the evening are the Taking Care of Business Awards and the all male fashion show. All the proceeds from the event go to the charity's Feed the Kids Food Pantry. For info and tickets, go to www.ChampagneAndPurses.com