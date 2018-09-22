16th Annual Vista Viking Festival

Step back a thousand years into our Viking Village and Marketplace. Meet Odin, the Norse Gods, and Vikings and Valkyries of all kinds. Food, music, combat, merchants, and more. There is always something special happening at California's Premiere Viking Festival and Norse Culture event.

We have two stages of live music and entertainment that will take you back to the time of the Vikings. Featuring some of the areas best Celtic Folk & Rock groups. Featuring Highland Way, The Fire, Pirate-Folk-Rock with the Dread Crew of Oddwood, and Scandinavian folk music by SoCal Damekor. Special Guests, direct from Denmark, the Viking-Folk band KRAUKA. For comic relief, The Bawdy Juggler will amaze and embarrass the crowd at the Loki Stage.

Visit Living History Viking Encampments featured throughout our territories. Witness epic Viking Battles. Reenactment guilds such as Drafn, Guardians of Midgard, Red Hand, Vesterfolk, Wolves of Odin, and the Celtic Norse, bring our Viking Village to life with authentic Viking Age daily activities. Blacksmithing, fabric arts, fine metalworking, and freshly baked bread from our Viking ovens. Exciting Viking battles will be fought on our fields. Cheer on your favorite warrior.

All gather round for the always popular test of strength, the Viking Log Toss. At the Weapons Range, the brave of heart may try their hand at archery, and throw axe and spear! Further hone your Viking skills for the Battle Cry, Horn Blowing, and Beard contests. And be sure to come for the world famous Fish Fling competition. On Saturday night, the spectacular Flaming Axe Fling!

The Viking Marketplace will be filled with merchants offering Viking wares, and treasures brought back from across the seas. Swords, knives, helms, and shields. Drinking horns, jewelry, Viking attire, and more. Get yourself outfitted to cosplay Viking. Or just take home a treasure or two to remember the day.

For the thirsty, Two Beer Gardens, and our popular Meet the Brewmasters event! Featuring some of the San Diego area's, best micro-brews, and fine Viking Meads, some crafted especially for the Viking Festival. Marketplace food vendors will have sausages, Swedish meatballs, exotic treats, Norwegian cookies, and fresh baked Krumkake and Lefsa.

We have a KidZone for the little Vikings. The wee ones can paint their own shields and swords. There will be crafts, music lessons, face painting, a bouncy castle, games, and the learning-fun Rune Quest.

At Norway Hall, our Heritage Hall, learn Scandinavian history, genealogy, and culture. Shop for handicrafts and souvenirs.

Hours, Sat 9/22 10am-8pm, Sun 9/23 10am-6pm

Tickets, Adult $10, Youth 6-12 $3. Five and under Free. Parking $5 all lots. Located at 2006 East Vista Way. Vista, CA. 92084. Offsite parking, Free Shuttle at Vista High School, One Panther Way, Vista, CA. 92084

"We had a blast and met many new friends. All the people there are very friendly and helpful. All the children had a great time especially making the shield and sword. We will be coming back next year" - Yazmin Hdz

"So much fun!!! I and a crew of 6 traveled from Las Vegas. Well worth the drive. Good food, good drink, and great attendees. Odin is incredible and made us all feel right at home. I will return next year." - Edwin Chipper Rainy

"This is by far the most awesome festival I have been to!" - Theresa Kennedy, Red River Entertainment

Presented by Norway Hall Foundation, a cultural and social center, home of the Sons of Norway, Norge Lodge 6-060 since 1955. The Viking themed social club, Norwegian Fish Club Odin was founded there in 1995. Associates, The Daughters of Norway Hulda Garborg #49, and numerous Viking reenactment groups. Dedicated to promoting and preserving and sharing Scandinavian history and heritage, and adding cultural value to Vista and local communities. Norway Hall Foundation, is a Nonprofit California Corporation 501 (C) (3), California Non-Profit Entity# C0375686

The producers of the festival share a commitment to preserve and promote Norwegian, and Norwegian-American cultural and heritage. To conserve and celebrate our Norse history and heritage with living history and cultural activities. To support and contribute to our community. To bring a truly unique cultural and entertainment festival experience to Vista, California.