16th Annual Women's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Annual San Diego County Women's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Reception honors women who have positively impacted San Diego County and the people who live here. Nominated by the community, six women will be recognized for their achievements and inducted into the San Diego County Women's Hall of Fame on Sunday, March 5th at 2:30 P.M. at the Joe and Vi Jacobs Center Celebration Room located at 404 Euclid Ave, San Diego, CA 92114