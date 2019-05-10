“1776 The Musical” presented by JCompany Youth Theatre

Tony Award Winning “1776 The Musical” is coming to the Garfield Theatre May 10-19 and will be led by an all-female cast! Presented by the JCompany Youth Theatre and directed by Joey Landwehr, the story dramatizes the events and people surrounding the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The story follows John Adams of Massachusetts, Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson of Virginia as they attempt to convince the members of the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence from the British monarchy.