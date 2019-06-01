The 18th iVIE Awards & Student Film Festival, presented by San Diego County Credit Union, will be showcasing short narratives, documentaries and PSAs created and directed by San Diego County students from kindergarten through high school, who will be competing within 7 categories for $1,500 in cash prizes.

The annual event, produced by the non-profit organization Media Arts Center San Diego is set to take place on June 1st, 2019 at Reading Cinemas Grossmont (5500 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942).