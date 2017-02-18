1945 - San Diego Jewish Film Festival
An unsettling feeling overwhelms a small Hungarian town when two orthodox Jews arrive with a mysterious trunk. The war is over and the villagers are preparing for a wedding, a new beginning for a town that, after the deportation of their Jewish neighbors, has redistributed their lands and assets amongst themselves. As the wedding preparations begin, two unfamiliar faces disembark from the train with luggage in tow. Questions arise throughout the town about land ownership, ill-gotten possessions and whether other survivors are on their way back too. As residents begin to speculate on the purpose of the visit of these two strangers, order starts to crumble in town with some pursuing devious plans and others finding remorse in their hearts.
Based on the short story Homecoming by Gábor T. Szántó
Director: Ferenc Török
Narrative / Ethics, History & War, Religion / 88 mins / Hungary / 2016 / Subtitled / West Coast Premiere
San Marcos - Saturday, February 18, 2017 7:00PM
Clairemont - Sunday, February 19, 2017 1:45PM (Underwriter Track Screening)
EDWARDS SAN MARCOS STADIUM 18
1180 W. San Marcos Blvd
San Marcos, CA 92069
Next to Restaurant Row
760.471.3734
TOWN SQUARE SHOPPING CENTER
4665 Clairemont Drive
San Diego, CA 92117
858.274.9994
