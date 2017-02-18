1945 - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

An unsettling feeling overwhelms a small Hungarian town when two orthodox Jews arrive with a mysterious trunk. The war is over and the villagers are preparing for a wedding, a new beginning for a town that, after the deportation of their Jewish neighbors, has redistributed their lands and assets amongst themselves. As the wedding preparations begin, two unfamiliar faces disembark from the train with luggage in tow. Questions arise throughout the town about land ownership, ill-gotten possessions and whether other survivors are on their way back too. As residents begin to speculate on the purpose of the visit of these two strangers, order starts to crumble in town with some pursuing devious plans and others finding remorse in their hearts.

Based on the short story Homecoming by Gábor T. Szántó

Director: Ferenc Török

Narrative / Ethics, History & War, Religion / 88 mins / Hungary / 2016 / Subtitled / West Coast Premiere

