19th Annual Pet Day on the Bay -Towel & Blanket Drive

For 18 years, Hornblower has offered this popular, pup-friendly Pet Day on San Diego Bay which consistently serves up a tail-wagging good time! Hornblower invites dogs to cruise for free with their owners. People board for just $28 per ticket, and guests are also encouraged to contribute a gently used blanket or towel that will warm needy animals at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Enjoy this year's theme: Pirates & Mermaids!

WHAT YOU GET:

-1-hour narrated cruise

-Information about more than 50 San Diego landmarks

-Unparalleled photo and video opportunities

-Comfortable indoor and outdoor areas

-Close-up views of military ships and San Diego skyline, with a chance to see marine animals and seabirds

-An introduction to local environmental efforts

-Snack bar with adult beverages, soft drinks and hot and cold snacks, PLUS A YAPPY HOUR WITH DOG-THEMED COCKTAILS

-A portion of proceeds benefits the Helen Woodward Animal Center

-Special guest appearances! Meet Dog Training Expert & host Darris Cooper

-Meet Petco Certified Dog Trainers and Stylist

-Enjoy a bountiful treat buffet- sponsored by Petco