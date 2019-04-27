19th Annual Pet Day on the Bay -Towel & Blanket Drive
Hornblower Cruises 1800 1800 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101
For 18 years, Hornblower has offered this popular, pup-friendly Pet Day on San Diego Bay which consistently serves up a tail-wagging good time! Hornblower invites dogs to cruise for free with their owners. People board for just $28 per ticket, and guests are also encouraged to contribute a gently used blanket or towel that will warm needy animals at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Enjoy this year's theme: Pirates & Mermaids!
WHAT YOU GET:
-1-hour narrated cruise
-Information about more than 50 San Diego landmarks
-Unparalleled photo and video opportunities
-Comfortable indoor and outdoor areas
-Close-up views of military ships and San Diego skyline, with a chance to see marine animals and seabirds
-An introduction to local environmental efforts
-Snack bar with adult beverages, soft drinks and hot and cold snacks, PLUS A YAPPY HOUR WITH DOG-THEMED COCKTAILS
-A portion of proceeds benefits the Helen Woodward Animal Center
-Special guest appearances! Meet Dog Training Expert & host Darris Cooper
-Meet Petco Certified Dog Trainers and Stylist
-Enjoy a bountiful treat buffet- sponsored by Petco