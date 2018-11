19th Annual San Diego Asian Film Festival

Pacific Arts Movement's San Diego Asian Film Festival is North America’s most comprehensive snapshot of contemporary Asian and Asian American cinema now. Showcasing over 160 feature and short films and celebrating today’s hottest Asian and Asian American filmmakers, the San Diego Asian Film Festival returns to San Diego for its 19th edition, November 8-17, 2018. Showing at theaters in North Park, Mission Valley, Mira Mesa, UCSD/La Jolla, and Balboa Park.