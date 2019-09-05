Toy Piano Festival

Geisel Library UCSD campus, La Jolla, California 92093

Hear new works for toy piano on the forum level of Geisel Library at UC San Diego at noon on September 5th. Free. For more info: (858) 822-5758 or spaulson@ucsd.edu

This year’s performers/composers include: Samara Rice and Alex Segal (both alums featuring new compositions) and Barbara Scheidker and Kenneth Herman performing special duets, Festival director Scott Paulson and Library staff member Christian Hertzog (both with new works) and featured guests "the Queen of Boogie Woogie" Sue Palmer and James Chute.

Geisel Library UCSD campus, La Jolla, California 92093 View Map
858-822-5758
