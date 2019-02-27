1st Annual Emerald Classic Golf Tournament

Join us at The Coronado Golf Course on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 for the first Annual Emerald Classic Charity Golf Tournament, benefiting the Veterans Cannabis Project.

We will have 17 teams of 4 for a total of 68 players (individual golfers will be placed on a team, or purchase tickets for your team of 4). Individual tickets include Shotgun Start golf format, green fee, golf clubs, golf cart and range balls. South of the Border lunch buffet and 3 drink tickets are also provided. Buy a few Mulligans to get a leg up on the competition!

All profits will go directly towards VCP programs for Veterans advocacy, education, and healing.