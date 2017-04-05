1st Marine Division Band Annual Concert

Center for the Arts Escondido 340 N Escondido Blvd , Escondido, California 92025

Camp Pendleton’s finest musicians return to the Center for their annual performance! In this annual, free concert, the 1st Marine Division Band regales audiences with their masterful renditions of everything from “The Star Spangled Banner” and other patriotic tunes, to jazz standards like “St. Louis Blues,” to “Ajax,” the theme song of a children’s book by local author Sarah E. Dautel. Find out more about the show and reserve tickets here: http://artcenter.org/event/marine-band/2017-04-04/

Center for the Arts Escondido 340 N Escondido Blvd , Escondido, California 92025

Concert
Escondido

