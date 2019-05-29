200-hr YOGA TEACHER TRAINING: Guru Module

YTT: Guru Module is taught by E-RYT500 Colin Wolpert, an internationally respected instructor with 10,000+ hours of teaching experience.

In this transformational Yoga Alliance Internationally accredited program, you will learn skills and techniques to teach a yoga class. You’ll dive deep into the essence of your presence, gain insight and understanding of your body and learn how to recognize where you’re at and why that’s perfect. The course covers anatomy, ethics, techniques, methodology, classes, practice, philosophy, meditation, stress management, breathing and includes a lot of joy.

Many practitioners take this course to deepen their yoga practice with no intention of teaching. Many end up teaching. Many new careers are born. Many lives change. Being an accredited yoga teacher has many benefits and opens up a plethora of opportunities in so many realms.

Our Teacher Training is modular (Guru & Namaste) and can be taken in any order. Open to everybody. Whether you’re a seasoned practitioner or a beginner, this training is an invaluable life experience.

Space is limited. Please sign-up online at cyogastudio.com

Follow us on Instagram @cyogastudio