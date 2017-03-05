2017 Buskers After Dark at Seaport Village
Seaport Village West Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101
When the sun sets, Seaport Village lets the street performers loose for Buskers After Dark. As part of the 11th annual Spring Busker Festival, Buskers After Dark will return for a night of remarkable street performances – from fire breathers to sword swallowers – guaranteed to wow and delight guests. The untamed show will feature a DJ, food and drink specials and busker acts best suited for those over 18. For more information please visit www.seaportvillage.com.
Info
Seaport Village West Harbor Drive, San Diego, California 92101 View Map