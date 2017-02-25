Don't wait until Fat Tuesday to celebrate Mardi Gras! The annual Gaslamp Party Gras, presented by San Diegos' top nightclubs and bars returns to take over the Gaslamp Quarter on Saturday, Feb 25, 2017!

Enjoy no cover and priority admission to the most notable nightclubs, restaurants, bars and live music venues. This premier pre-Mardi Gras pass includes hosted welcome shots, BOGO, drink specials, DJs, dancing, entertainment, discounted bull rides, $30 UBER credit and more party perks.

So round up your krewe and get ready to paint the famous Fifth Avenue green, purple and gold! Combo tickets available for Saturday and Fat Tuesday Gaslamp Mardi Gras Parade & Block Party!

▬▬▬▬ ✪ EVENT INFO ✪ ▬▬▬▬

2017 Gaslamp Mardi Gras Party Hop!

DATE | HOURS

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Hours: 5PM - 2AM

LOCATION

Gaslamp Quarter, Downtown San Diego, CA 92101

Kickoff Location: Coyote Ugly

820 5th Ave (between F & E St)

San Diego, CA 92101

This is a 21+ event.

▬▬▬▬ ✪ TICKET BENEFITS ✪ ▬▬▬▬

► A Guided Route with NO COVER to 20+ presenting venues

► 10+ Hosted Welcome Shots (bartenders’ choice) at participating venues

► Exclusive Opening Party at Coyote Ugly

► Finale Party at Parq Nightclub (winner of "Best Nightclub" in San Diego)

► Live Entertainment

► Keepsake Party Gras Passport

► Extended Happy Hour on food & drinks at select venues

► $3 off parking at ACE (707 Broadway) with free overnight option

► $30 off your first Uber Ride with “ClubVIPSD” code

► Discounted Play & Stay hotel rate

► Plus more party perks!

▬▬▬▬ ✪ ENJOY FREE ADMISSION ✪ ▬▬▬▬

1. AD Nightclub*

No Cover 9:30pm – 11pm

Welcome Shot before 11pm

2. Analog Bar*

No Cover All Night | 5pm – 2am

Welcome Shot before midnight

3. Area 51 Ultra Lounge*

No Cover All Night | 5pm – 2am

Welcome Shot before 2am

4. Commons Bar*

No Cover All Night | 5pm – 2am

Welcome Shot before 2am

5. Coyote Ugly*

No Cover All Night

Welcome Shot before 2am

6. Crazy Goose Bar*

No Cover 5pm – 11pm

Welcome Shot before 11pm

7. Don Chido*

No Cover All Night

Welcome Shot

8. Double Deuce*

No Cover before 10pm

Welcome Shot before 10pm

9. F6ix Nightclub*

No Cover before 9pm – 11pm

Welcome Shot before 11pm

10. FLUXX Nightclub

Offer TBA

11. Garage Kitchen + Bar

$3 Welcome Shot

51% off Happy Hour

12. Gaslamp Tavern*

No Cover All Night

Welcome Shot

13. Greystone Bar & Steakhouse

$4 Tequila or Whiskey Shot

$7 Calamari, Mac & Cheese

14. McFadden's San Diego*

No Cover before 11pm

Welcome Shot before 11pm

15. Osetra

Happy Hour All Night

BOGO Full Price Drinks\$4 Shot Specials

16. Parq Restaurant and Nightclub

Official Finale Party!

No Cover 10pm – Midnight

17. Quad AleHouse*

No Cover All Night

Welcome Shot

18. Sevilla Nightclub*

No Cover before 11pm & $10 Cover after 11pm

Welcome Shot before 11pm

19. Side Bar*

No Cover before 11pm

Welcome Shot before 11pm

20. Serrano’s Street Tacos & Bar*

No Cover All Night

Welcome Drink or Shot

21. Sushi Lounge On Market*

No Cover

Welcome Shot before 12:30am

22. Tin Roof of San Diego*

No Cover All Night

Welcome Shot before 12am

23. Vin De Syrah

No Cover 5pm – 2am

$7 Sangria, Drafts, Wells & Select Wines

*Welcome Shots (bartender’s choice)

The entire CLUB PASS package is valued at more than $400, but you only pay $40+.

Purchase now and save!

www.ClubVIPSD.NightOut.com

▬▬▬▬ ✪ WHERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS ✪ ▬▬▬▬

1) ONLINE: On Sale Now!

http://ClubVIPSD.NightOut.com/

2) IN PERSON STARTING TUES. FEB 14

Club VIP SD

835 5th Ave (btwn E & F St.), Suite 311, SD 92101

Hours: Mon - Fri: 1pm - 6pm

Cash Only.

Ticket Hotline: +(1) 619-944-8900 (text or call to reserve)

3) IN PERSON ON DAY OF EVENT (SAT. FEB 25)

Coyote Ugly Saloon - San Diego

820 5th Ave (between F & E St.)

San Diego, CA 92101

▬▬▬▬ ✪ WHAT TO EXPECT ✪ ▬▬▬▬

A fun, unique and progressive Pre-Mardi Gras experience planned to perfection with you in mind!

Dress Festive in Mardi Gras colors (purple, gold and green). Put on your comfy dancing shoes!

All the presenting parties are along Fifth Avenue and within walking distance from each other.

There are no street closures as the annual block party is on Tuesday, Feb 28 in 2017.

A visitor friendly and affordable way to experience the nightlife and dining the Gaslamp Quarter is famous for!

▬▬▬▬ ✪ HOW IT WORKS ✪ ▬▬▬▬

Purchase your ticket in person or online.

In-person purchase – you will receive all the passes and drink tickets in advance, and can begin anytime.

Online purchases – you will receive an e-ticket with a unique barcode for admission.

Bring your print-out or smart phone to the exclusive Opening Party / Will Call between 5pm – 9pm on event day.

We will scan it and issue your Party Gras Party Passport, passes, drink tickets and a map with pre-planned routes. You may follow the suggested routes or crawl at your own pace.

Let the parties begin!

▬▬▬▬ ✪ WHAT TO WEAR ✪ ▬▬▬▬

Festive Mardi Gras Attire

▬▬▬▬ ✪ MORE ABOUT MARDi GRAS ✪ ▬▬▬▬

“Mardi Gras” is the French translation for “Fat Tuesday”. It refers to the “final day of indulgence” before the start of Lent, when faithful Christians commit to fasting or giving up certain luxuries for 40 days and 40 nights as a form of penitence.

“Gaslamp Party Gras” is Southern California’s #1 Pre Mardi Gras Party Hop. It is day when revelers from around the globe band together (known as “krewe”) to indulge in a “last hurrah" before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday.

▬ ✪ SPONSORS OF RESPONSIBLE PARTYING ✪ ▬

Uber.com | "ClubVIPSD"

$30 credit on your first ride!

Gaslamp Mardi Gras has teamed up with Uber so you can enjoy those hosted shots and drinks responsibly.

To get a free trip up to $30, enter promo code “ClubVIPSD” when you sign up at www.uber.com/GO/CLUBVIPSD or download the app. Credit applies for first time users.

ACE | Equity Office

707 Broadway (enter on 7th or 8th btwn E & Broadway) Parking Structure is on the right

San Diego, CA 92101

Park here for less with the option of leaving your car overnight until noon the following day.

No overnight fees and your car won't be towed!

▬▬▬▬ ✪ GET SOCIAL WITH US ✪ ▬▬▬▬

