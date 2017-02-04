2017 Love Your Wetlands Day
Kendall Frost Marsh Reserve Corner of Pacific Beach Drive and Crown Point Drive, San Diego, California 92109
Join the San Diego Audubon Society and the UC Natural Reserve System for a celebration of our local wetlands at the 2017 Love Your Wetlands Day!
This event will be held at the Kendall-Frost Marsh (2055 Pacific Beach Drive) on Saturday, February 4th, with activities occurring from 9 am – 4 pm. It will entail a series of interactive and fun educational activities and talks about marsh conservation, and a raffle for participants. This is also the only day of the year that the Kendall-Frost Marsh is open to the public, so take advantage of this unique opportunity to learn more about the wilderness in your own backyard via a walk through the marsh!
For more information, contact ikay@ucsd.edu or flaherty@sandiegoaudubon.org.
