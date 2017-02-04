Join the San Diego Audubon Society and the UC Natural Reserve System for a celebration of our local wetlands at the 2017 Love Your Wetlands Day!

This event will be held at the Kendall-Frost Marsh (2055 Pacific Beach Drive) on Saturday, February 4th, with activities occurring from 9 am – 4 pm. It will entail a series of interactive and fun educational activities and talks about marsh conservation, and a raffle for participants. This is also the only day of the year that the Kendall-Frost Marsh is open to the public, so take advantage of this unique opportunity to learn more about the wilderness in your own backyard via a walk through the marsh!

For more information, contact ikay@ucsd.edu or flaherty@sandiegoaudubon.org.