Join the American Heart Association Wednesday, April 5th, at the Tri-City Wellness Center in Carlsbad to celebrate the 2017 National Walking Day. The North County celebration includes a wellness walk around the Wellness Center, followed by complimentary work-out demos, give-aways, entertainment, and free Subway sandwiches. The expo opens at 11:00AM, while the walk and festivities kick-off at 12 noon. The National Walking Day celebration is free and open to the public!

The American Heart Association, along with local Life is Why sponsor Tri-City Medical, wants everyone at the National Walking Day celebration to commit to living a healthier lifestyle by choosing to walk more, eat well and live longer. Ditch your desk, put on your sneakers and take a walk!