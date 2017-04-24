2017 Sage Project Symposium

Join the Sage Project at San Diego State University as we celebrate our partnership with the City of Lemon Grove!

SDSU administrators, faculty, staff, students, City of Lemon Grove staff and elected officials, and other guests from the greater San Diego community, are invited to come learn about the Sage Project at SDSU. Through this project, over 3,000 students have been working with faculty and city officials in local communities on creative ideas, designs, and solutions that promote sustainability and quality of life changes the city, while learning from real world examples how their academic work intersects with sustainable growth for communities throughout our region.

The event will be held In Montezuma Hall in the LEED-Platinum Certified Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union. Refreshments will be served.

This is a free event! RSVP here: https://goo.gl/forms/dkcOjei4IsAZavl63

Sponsored by SDSU Green Love/ Sustainability Commission