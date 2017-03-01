The San Diego Police Foundation will gather San Diego business and community leaders to celebrate and honor female law enforcement leaders at the 2017 Women in Blue Luncheon Presented by ESET®.

This year’s 2017 honorees are: San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Captain, Sandra Albrektsen; Homeland Security Investigations Supervisory Special Agent (SSA), Aida Vasquez; and Police Dispatch Administrator, Roxanne Cahill. Considered trailblazers in nontraditional careers, the honorees will share insights and anecdotes from their paths to success with an anticipated crowd of over 300 at the seventh annual Women in Blue event.

San Diego Chief of Police, Shelley Zimmerman, will deliver the luncheon keynote address. In 2011, Chief Zimmerman was one of the inaugural Women in Blue honorees and one of a select few female Chiefs of Police in the USA. This year will mark her 35th year of service with the San Diego Police Department.