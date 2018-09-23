Whether you are working on a short story or a novel, you need to map out your course.

In this one-day workshop we will talk about the difference between plot and structure. We will discuss seven different plotting strategies from the classic Freytag pyramid to more complex plot structures. Students will then create their own plotting map. At the conclusion participants will draft the outline of a short story following the exercises practiced in the workshop.

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2018-09-23-plotting-with-cornelia-feye/