Plotting with Cornelia Feye

San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd #202, San Diego, California 92101

Whether you are working on a short story or a novel, you need to map out your course.

In this one-day workshop we will talk about the difference between plot and structure. We will discuss seven different plotting strategies from the classic Freytag pyramid to more complex plot structures. Students will then create their own plotting map. At the conclusion participants will draft the outline of a short story following the exercises practiced in the workshop.

