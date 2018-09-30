2018-09/30 10-Minute Play Write-In with Liz Silverman

In this casual 10-Minute Play Write-In hosted by Liz Silverman, you’ll get to have fun practicing your playwriting skills in the company of other writers. The event will start off with guided group-brainstorming of prompts, such as possible settings, character drives, props, lines of dialogue, styles, etc. Once we’ve created a good cloud of inspiration, there will be a quiet period for writing. Then at the end, we’ll save a little time for anyone who wishes to share what they’ve created. It’s not expected that you’ll finish a 10-minute play during this event, but you’ll at least have a great start!

Basic playwriting knowledge is recommended, however, anyone is welcome to attend and write to the prompts in whatever format they desire. Bring a laptop or writing implement and paper.

We suggest a donation of $10 (payable at the door).