World Building isn’t just for fantasy writers. If you’re writing any kind of fiction, you’re asking the readers to step into your story and as the author it’s your job to give make it easy for them to settle in and suspend their disbelief. We’ll examine world building for fantasy, horror, historical and even contemporary settings. Being sure you’ve built a sound world for your story to take place can take your story to the next level. Bring your Work In Progress or your outline and we’ll do some hands on examinations and find new ways to make the world you’ve created even more vivid.

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2018-09-30-world-building-with-lisa-kessler/