Science fiction began on the page two hundred years ago and its appeal has skyrocketed beyond the expectations of its earliest creators. Movies, cable TV, graphic novels, toys and marketing use science fiction to satisfy the endless hunger for stories about new worlds and new technologies. Science fiction shares traits with other kinds of literary writing, but it is a distinctive genre. Learn how to write a science fiction story using the basic tools of fiction writing and the very special tools of science fiction. Learn how to construct a plot, imagine a hero or heroine, build a world and invent technologies to make your world run believably. Learn how and where to market a science fiction story. Learn how to workshop fiction with other writers and see how sharing your writing with a group will make you a better, more serious writer. This class is an intensive introduction to science fiction and science fiction writing.

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2018-10-07-houston-we-have-a-story-a-science-fiction-primer-with-jan-thompson/