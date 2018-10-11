With the help of famous first sentences and other writing prompts participants will develop a complete short story during this six week class (starts October 11). We will read a story by Ernest Hemingway to analyze its structure. In a comfortable, supportive environment we will practice plotting, point of view, and creating a story arch including conflict, climax, and resolution. Through reading critiques we will practice character development, dialogue, the theory of omission, how to “show, not tell,” and how to create tension, suspense and surprise. Participants can use the writing prompts provided or work on their own stories.

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2018-10-11-short-stories-with-cornelia-feye/