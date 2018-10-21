The Comic Toolbox with John Vorhaus

It’s that “how to be funny even if you’re not” part, isn’t it? Intriguing… beguiling… slightly befuddling. But let’s face it, even if you are funny (and guess what, nobody’s not) who among us couldn’t stand to be funnier still? And who among us wouldn’t be prepared to invest a day in our scriptwriting, screenwriting, novel writing or stand-up comedy career when a master of the craft comes to town?

With these and other rhetorical questions in mind, San Diego Writers Ink is proud to present an intensive writing workshop with comedy guru John Vorhaus, author of The Comic Toolbox, Creativity Rules, the Little Book of SITCOM and everything else he’s written. It’s a rare day when Vorhaus makes his way our way, so don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime (or, okay, once-in-a-yeartime) opportunity.

In a presentation that has been called “the perfect blend of comic information and inspiration” you’ll learn everything you need to know about using comic tools, creating comic characters, demystifying the creative process, and being reliably funny forever without really very much sweat, either skull- or flop-.

Sample topics include:

· The comic premise (the gap between reality and comic reality)

· The comic promise (comedy is cruelty)

· The inappropriate response (really the only comic tool you need)

· The death of writer’s block (slain by information)

· And a dozen other tools (with or without parenthetical remarks)

Ready to have that rapier-like wit you always wanted to have? Ready to be funnier than ever on the page? Ready to leave self-consciousness and doubt behind? Ready to zazz up your writing life? Ready to admit that zazz is a word? Then you’re ready for (drum roll please)… The Comic Toolbox: How to be Funny Even if You’re Not.

Members: $60

Nonmembers: $72

PLEASE NOTE: It is best to register at least a week before the start of a class to help our instructors prepare and ensure that a class does not get cancelled or rescheduled.