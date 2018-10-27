Stuck? Need a new creative tool to get your writing going again? Tarot can help! During this class we’ll look at different card spreads, questions to ask, and creative ways for you to tap into your muse. Bring your own deck, or borrow one of Lisa’s. You’ll be fired up and ready to write with the tools to be sure you never run out of ideas.

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2018-10-27-tarot-for-writers-with-lisa-kessler/