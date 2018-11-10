2018-11/10 How to Create a Podcast with Adam Greenfield

Making the best podcast you can make takes time and preparation. The goal of this two-session class is to give you the tools and understanding you need about the pre-production stage of making a podcast to make the rest of the process go smooth. This ranges everywhere from creating the right podcast format for your podcast baby to branding your podcast to planning ahead and scheduling guests and interviews.

This class will be a mix of lecture, in-class participation, and a short optional take-home project.

