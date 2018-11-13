Where Is Your Novel with Lisa Brackmann

San Diego Writers, Ink, ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, San Diego, California 92106

Setting is more than just a location—it’s the time, the culture, the entire milieu in which your story takes place. And it can be as important a character as any hero or villain. Join New York Times best-selling novelist Lisa Brackmann for a class on how to bring your setting to life – without bogging your narrative down.

