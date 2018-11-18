Then, Now - The Voices in Memoir with Judy Reeves

In memoir, you are both the narrator telling the story and the character who experiences the events in the story. Two different voices, both speaking in first-person. Navigating between these voices can be a challenge for the writer. In this hands-on workshop, we’ll learn the function of each voice and how it serves the memoir. We’ll read examples of how various memoirists have traversed this tricky terrain and work toward developing and strengthening our own through a variety of in-workshop exercises. Bring your memoir-in-progress, or simply your ideas for beginning one.

