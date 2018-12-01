Author platform is about visibility and growing an audience for your writing. Did you know social media is only a small portion of the platform pie? In this workshop other platform misunderstandings will be dispelled while learning about the other components. You’ll also examine your strengths and come up with a plan to gain the confidence to know you have the potential to have a stellar author platform too.

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2018-12-01-what-exactly-is-author-platform-with-jill-hall/