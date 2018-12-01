What Exactly is Author Platform? with Jill Hall
San Diego Writer's Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, Second Floor, San Diego, California
Author platform is about visibility and growing an audience for your writing. Did you know social media is only a small portion of the platform pie? In this workshop other platform misunderstandings will be dispelled while learning about the other components. You’ll also examine your strengths and come up with a plan to gain the confidence to know you have the potential to have a stellar author platform too.
http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2018-12-01-what-exactly-is-author-platform-with-jill-hall/
Info
San Diego Writer's Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, Second Floor, San Diego, California View Map
Workshops
Point Loma