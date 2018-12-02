The Secret Lives of Stuffies (For Adults!) with Marcie Colleen

We all had them when we were kids, but many adults still live with their childhood stuffed animals. But while you have grown up, chances are they are still as playful and adventurous as ever! What do you think they do all day when you are not at home? Do they just sit on the bed and do nothing? Children's author, Marcie Colleen, lives with a mischievous sock monkey who is the inspiration for many of her stories. Using her own unique writing process, Marcie will guide your inner-child step-by-step in developing ideas and inspiring silly adventures starring your fuzziest friends. The session will end with Story Time, where writers will have an opportunity to share their original tale. This is a "You Plus One" session in which stuffed friends are invited.

