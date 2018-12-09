But What if I'm not a Plotter? with Lisa Kessler

to Google Calendar - But What if I'm not a Plotter? with Lisa Kessler - 2018-12-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - But What if I'm not a Plotter? with Lisa Kessler - 2018-12-09 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - But What if I'm not a Plotter? with Lisa Kessler - 2018-12-09 14:00:00 iCalendar - But What if I'm not a Plotter? with Lisa Kessler - 2018-12-09 14:00:00

Ink & Inspirations Gallery 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego, California 92106

Do you enjoy the thrill of writing without a net? Does intense plotting suck all the joy out of your story? Then you may be a pantser aka writer who writes by the seat of their pants, and this is the class for you. We're going to look at creative ways to keep the story going when you get stuck or maybe wrote yourself into a corner, and some tools to avoid pitfalls like major rewrites. Plenty of tips and tricks for those of us who don't plot.

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2018-12-09-but-what-if-im-not-a-plotter-with-lisa-kessler/

Info
Ink & Inspirations Gallery 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego, California 92106 View Map
Workshops
Point Loma
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - But What if I'm not a Plotter? with Lisa Kessler - 2018-12-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - But What if I'm not a Plotter? with Lisa Kessler - 2018-12-09 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - But What if I'm not a Plotter? with Lisa Kessler - 2018-12-09 14:00:00 iCalendar - But What if I'm not a Plotter? with Lisa Kessler - 2018-12-09 14:00:00