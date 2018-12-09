Children's author, Marcie Colleen, is often told she is lucky to have such an awesome agent. And yes, her agent is pretty amazing. But is she really lucky? Truth is, the responsibility lies with the writer to do everything within their power to find an agent. But how? Through a combination of lecture and writing exercises, Marcie will share her strategies on utilizing hard work, planning, researching, and attitude that led her to landing such a fabulous partner-in-crime.

This workshop is for any writer with dreams of publishing traditionally who are busy looking, hoping, and wishing on a star for an agent.

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2018-12-09-tips-to-finding-your-agent-with-marcie-colleen/