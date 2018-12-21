2018-12/21 Full Moon Winter Solstice Retreat with Jill Hall

On the longest night of the year, we’ll gather in the evocative atmosphere of Inspirations Gallery where we’ll light our Solstice candles and write our way into the night. This year’s Winter Solstice comes on the eve of the full moon, so our darkest night will be lit by the silvery light of December’s Cold Moon. Inspired by myths and stories of both the Solstice and the Full Moon, we’ll work from prompts and props, focused exercises and timed writing in classic writing practice style. All writers are welcome no matter what your experience or genre. Just bring your notebook and pen or your laptops and allow the spirit of the Winter Solstice and the Muse take over.

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2018-12-21-full-moon-winter-solstice-retreat-with-judy-reeves/