2018 9/11 Heroes Run

The 9/11 Heroes Run activates and unites communities to honor the sacrifices of those heroes from September 11th and the wars since, to include veterans, active duty, first responders and families of the fallen. The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K welcomes runners and walkers of all levels and of all ages, volunteers, friends and family. It is not about fitness level or experience but about activating, uniting and honoring our heroes.

Join your fellow San Diegans in this patriotic 5K race along San Diego Bay! Registration link below.

https://911heroesrunsandiegoca.itsyourrace.com/register/