2018 Chef Throwdown

You are invited to be a part of an unforgettable evening of epicurean splendor showcasing the talents of over 25 of the best chefs from San Diego and Baja at the annual Chef Throwdown at the iconic Hotel del Coronado, benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The progressive evening will bring together local fashionable foodies awarding a ‘People’s Choice’ and a Culinary Council of celebrity top chefs and food critics, awarding the Chef Flor Franco Awards for Culinary Excellence. 2018’s lineup of competing chefs and judges will be announced soon.