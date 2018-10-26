2018 ¡EXPO!

Hispanic F&B Trade Show

October 26 & 27, 2018

11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Del Mar Fairgrounds

2260 Jimmy Durante Bl, Del Mar, CA 92014

www.comidaexpo.com

The most dynamic, trade-only event in the Hispanic food and beverage industry will be back for two days of business, education, tastings, and more! Located at the Del Mar Fairgrounds October 26 and 27, the 2018 ¡EXPO! brings together food and beverage producers to showcase their products and meet with you -- the buyers and decision makers in the industry.

• Exhibitors from around the world

• Food, wine, beer and spirits showcased, many new to the market

• Two days of business meetings and networking with your industry peers

• Master classes led by top producers

• A complimentary business matching making service - One to One Meetings

• A temporary on-site importer to help perform transactions at the event

Attendee registration is available, www.comidaexpo.com/registration

Exhibitor registration is available, www.comidaexpo.com/exhibit

Questions? Email us, info@comidaexpo.com