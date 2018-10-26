2018 ¡EXPO!
Del Mar Fairgrounds 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., San Diego, California 92014
Hispanic F&B Trade Show
October 26 & 27, 2018
11:00 am to 5:00 pm
www.comidaexpo.com
The most dynamic, trade-only event in the Hispanic food and beverage industry will be back for two days of business, education, tastings, and more! Located at the Del Mar Fairgrounds October 26 and 27, the 2018 ¡EXPO! brings together food and beverage producers to showcase their products and meet with you -- the buyers and decision makers in the industry.
• Exhibitors from around the world
• Food, wine, beer and spirits showcased, many new to the market
• Two days of business meetings and networking with your industry peers
• Master classes led by top producers
• A complimentary business matching making service - One to One Meetings
• A temporary on-site importer to help perform transactions at the event
Attendee registration is available, www.comidaexpo.com/registration
Exhibitor registration is available, www.comidaexpo.com/exhibit
Questions? Email us, info@comidaexpo.com