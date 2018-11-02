2018 Fall SweatCon Rally San Diego

SweatCon Rally connects active enthusiasts in communities across the U.S. with a fitness experience unlike any other. Developed by Sweat Concierge, the industry’s most trusted voice in fitness reviews, and backed by Reebok, the tour will be hitting San Diego for the first time since it launched in 2016. San Diego’s fitness festival will kick off with a welcome party at Reebok’s FitHub on Friday night, featuring exclusive shopping offers, a braid bar, food & beverage with Territory Foods and Boochcraft, hydration stations with Flow, live DJ sets, a photobooth and more. On Saturday, attendees will join forces across the city for three 30-minute workouts at a sampling of the city’s hottest fitness studios.

For each San Diego ticket sold, Reebok will match the ticket price and donate all proceeds to Jenny Gaither's Movemeant Foundation, which helps young women feel confident about their bodies by empowering them with the tools they need for an active lifestyle; and to the Women's Strength Coalition, whose mission is to build stronger communities through increased access to strength training.