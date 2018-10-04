The Guild Giving Foundation hosts its second annual Charity Golf and Social on Thursday, Oct. 4 at the Rancho Bernardo Inn. The fundraiser includes a golf tournament, auction and dinner social benefiting three local charities: Monarch School, Urban Corps of San Diego County and Home Start.

The Monarch School educates K-12 homeless youth. Urban corps of San Diego County’s work-learning program allows teens to finish high school while earning a paycheck. Home Start provides women and children living in poverty with comprehensive housing and supportive services to ensure safety and healthy development.

For more information on the 2018 Guild Giving Golf and Social, to register or donate please visit our website.