On Saturday, October 27, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego will surrender over 40,000 square feet of space to ghosts, goblins and sexy costumed revelers, as the hotel transforms five venues on three floors into 2018: A Halloween Odyssey inspired by acclaimed director Stanley Kubrick’s most iconic scary movies.

The party begins at 8 p.m. when the first of more than 15 DJs takes the stage. Hard Rock Hotel in partnership with nightlife leaders RMD Group, will feature a spectacular line-up of entertainment to thrill guests well past the witching hour including a DJ set by Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens on the Woodstock Terrace, and featuring “Trap Queen” rapper Fetty Wap in the Legends Ballroom. Additionally, artists behind the house techno movement Desert Hearts, and the Latin-driven Subelo Group will bring their creative and unique sounds to two rooms. Each of the five venues making up the party, including Float pool lounge, 207 nightclub, the Edge event space and more will be themed after a different Kubrick flick, including “The Shining”, “Clockwork Orange”, “Full Metal Jacket”, “Eyes Wide Shut”, and of course “2001: A Space Odyssey”.

Halloween room packages for Saturday, October 27 start at $499 and include two all-access tickets to the party. General admission tickets are currently selling at $60, but prices will increase. For more information or to book the 2018: A Halloween Odyssey package, please call 866-751-7625 or visit www.hardrockhotelsd.com.

2018: A Halloween Odyssey takes place at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, October 27. The event is 21 and over only. For general admission tickets, or VIP bottle service and private room reservations, visit www.rmdhalloween.com or call (619-780-3848).