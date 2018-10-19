2018 Ovation Concerto Competition
University Christian Church 3900 Cleveland Ave., San Diego, California 92103
San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory’s most advanced students compete for the prestigious opportunity to perform the concerto of their choice with full orchestra at our Ovation Level Concerts. This annual competition presents the chance for SDYS students to strive for excellence and amaze audiences with their exceptional level of musicianship.
Adults: $10
Students & Children: Free
For more information, please visit sdys.org.
