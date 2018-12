2018 In Review - An Original Sketch Comedy

It's time for Black Kat Theatre's annual Year In Review! Join us as we cover 2018's newsmakers in one hilarious sketch comedy show. Geared for 18 & up (we recommend leaving the kittens at home).

2018 In Review: A Living Newspaper is directed by Tisha Tumangan and written by Kathryn Schellinger. With additional material by Michael Demoret, Marian Hollingsworth, Justin Hoskins, Kevin Sattler & Tisha Tumangan.

Featuring: Ryan Cannan, Joyce De Jesus, Amy Dell, Rick Hall, Anthony Hamm, Jamillah Jackson, Riece Johnson, Eric Peterson, Kathryn Schellinger & Kimberly Sellers.

More info at BLACKKATTHEATRE.COM

DATES & TIMES:

Thursday, December 6 (7:30 PM)

Friday, December 7 (8:00 PM)

Saturday, December 8 (7:30 PM)

Thursday, December 13 (7:30 PM)

Friday, December 14 (7:30 PM)

Saturday, December 15 (7:30 PM)

Thursday, December 27 (7:30 PM)

Friday, December 28 (7:30 PM)

Saturday, December 29 (7:30 PM)