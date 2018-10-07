The San Diego County Farm Bureau is proud to present the 2018 San Diego Grown Dinner at Be Wise Ranch in San Pasqual Valley on Sunday, October 7th at 4pm.

Be Wise Ranch is a CCOF certified, organic family farm owned and managed by Bill Brammer and a team of dedicated employees. They specialize in flavorful varieties of organic fruits and vegetables, and offer a wide selection of organic produce to both the national wholesale market and local San Diego customers. Their wholesale varieties include organic slicing tomatoes, heirloom tomatoes, strawberries, cucumbers, zucchini, and more. Their CSA program is very successful, providing many San Diegans their weekly dose of organic produce.

Dine in the fields of this beautiful farm and enjoy the delicious food prepared by Chef Mike Ground of the Patio Group. The San Diego Grown Dinner is a unique farm to table dining experience that features our local bounty. All proceeds benefit the San Diego County Farm Bureau in support of the work it does to preserve local farming and the local farm to table movement.

We look forward to seeing you there!