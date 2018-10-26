***SAN DIEGO'S #1 HALLOWEEN CLUB CELEBRATION***

1 WICKED TICKET. 20+ PARTIES. 30+ DEVILISH TREATS

(10+ WELCOME SHOTS INCLUDED)

Visit San Diego Gaslamp Quarter Visit California this October for San Diego Zombie Crawl, the City's #1 Halloween Club Celebration. The 2018 San Diego Zombie Crawl Halloween Fri Sat Wed Oct 26 27 31 will bring "color to darkness" on 3 nights of mischief, costume insanity and spine-chilling entertainment.

Why choose 1 party when you can enjoy 20+ for the price of ONE?

✪ EVENT DATES ✪

Join us this Halloween with a 3 Day ticket option:

Day 1: Friday, Oct. 26, 2018

Day 2: Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018

Day 3: Wed, Oct. 31, 2018

Begins at American Junkie San Diego on all 3 days.

YOUR #SDZC TICKET INCLUDES:

✪ Exclusive Opening Party at American Junkie San Diego

Oct 26, 27 and 31, 6pm - 9pm

✪ Freakish Finale Party at:

Parq Nightclub | Friday, Oct 26

Bassmnt Nightclub | Sat. Oct 27

OMNIA San Diego | Halloween Night Wed. Oct 31

✪ No Cover to 20+ premier nightclubs & bars along the SINfamous Fifth Avenue (all within walking distance)

✪ Spine-chilling entertainment, DJ, live music, live art and live body painting.

✪ 10+ drink tickets for Welcome Shots at 10 different bars

✪ 20+ treat tickets for BOGO, devilish dining and drink deals

✪ Keepsake Zombie Hunting Permit (to hunt or be hunted)

✪ Map with "escape routes" to Freakish Festivities

(follow the suggested routes or crawl at your own pace)

✪ Play & Stay hotel rates at:

Andaz San Diego

Pendry San Diego

Hotel Republic San Diego, Autograph Collection

San Diego Marriott Gaslamp Quarter

The Keating Hotel

✪ $3 off parking discount at ACE (707 Broadway with FREE overnight option so you can enjoy the festivities safely!

The entire package is worth more than $400.

Presale tickets start at only $25 while stocks last!

You don't have to be a #ZOMBIE to crawl but STAMINA is a must.

✪ PRESENTING VENUES** ✪

1. American Junkie San Diego* (Kickoff Location)

2. Analog Bar San Diego

3. Area 51 Ultra Lounge* (after-hours until 4AM)

4. Bassmnt

5. The Bell Marker* (newly opened!)

6. Coyote Ugly Saloon - San Diego*

7. The Double Deuce*

8. F6ix Nightclub*

9. Greystone Prime Steakhouse & Seafood

10. McFadden's San Diego*

11. Off The Strip San Diego*

12. OMNIA San Diego (Fri. Oct 26 + Wed. Oct 31)

13. Osetra Seafood & Steaks

14. Parq (Fri. Oct 26)

15. Route 29 (newly opened!)

16. Serrano's Street Tacos & Bar*

17. Sevilla Nightclub of San Diego*

18, Sushi Lounge on Market

19. Time Out Sports Tavern*

20. Tin Roof San Diego*

21. Trailer Park After Dark*

22. Tropical Savor Bar & Grill* (newly opened!)

23. Vin De Syrah

24. VYBZ Kitchen & Lounge

25. Whiskey Girl

*Welcome Shot Bartenders' Choice

**Free entry is subject to cut-off time and capacity

***Unless stated otherwise all venues are participating on Oct 26, 27 and 31, 2018.

✪ WHERE ✪

Gaslamp Quarter, Downtown San Diego. California 92101

✪ TICKETS + INFO ✪

SanDiegoZombieCrawl.com

✪ WHAT TO EXPECT ✪

Named the "TOP 3 HALLOWEEN EVENTS" in Southern California by THRILLIST, UBER USA, WhereLA, WhereSanDiego, San Diego Magazine and DiscoverSD, SDZC - San Diego Zombie Crawl is your key to the city's Wickedest Halloween Parties in downtown San Diego!

Brace yourself for costume insanity, hosted adult treats ,and spine chilling entertainment at the Top 20+ nightclubs and bars in SD's main tourist attraction Gaslamp Quarter, SINfamous for its nightcrawling operations.

This is a party (or should we say 20 PARTIES) you do not want to miss!

✪ WHY MAKE SDZC YOUR #1 CHOICE ✪

• A unique and progressive experience planned to perfection with night crawlers in mind. It includes club admission passes, drink tickets, parking discount and more Club VIP perks!

• All the presenting clubs and bars are premier venues along the famous Fifth Avenue and within walking distance from each other.

• Attendees knows all the venues and offers in advance (unlike other Halloween Crawls that do not disclose the venues until the day of and only offer admission up to 4 mellower bars).

• With thousands of ghouls and goblins roaming the streets of Gaslamp and East Village, these 20+ Escapes will provide you an elevated Halloween experience from the freakish masses.

• All costume characters are welcome (you don’t need to be a zombie to crawl, but with 20+ parties, 10+ welcome shots and devilish treats included, stamina will be a plus)!

• If you are seeking a steal to experience the wicked nightlife and Halloween festivities the Gaslamp Quarter is famous for, don't miss SDZC - the Ultimate Halloween Celebration!

✪ HOW IT WORKS ✪

• Purchase your ticket in person or online.

• In-person purchase – you will receive all the passes and drink tickets in advance, and can begin anytime.

• Online purchases – you will receive an e-ticket for admission.

• Bring your print-out or smart phone to the exclusive Opening Party on event day.

• We will scan it and issue your Zombie Crawl passes, drink tickers and a map with pre-planned routes. You may follow the suggested routes or crawl at your own pace.

• Let the parties begin!

✪ TICKET TYPES ✪

Online | On Sale Now

• In-Person | On Sale Oct 10, 2018

Club VIP HQ

835 5th Ave (btw E & F St. above Georges), Ste 311

San Diego, CA 92101

Sales Hours: Mon – Thurs: 11am – 6pm

Purchase your ticket here and receive your BAG OF TREATS in advance!

• Ticket Hotline:

+(1) 619-944-8900 (text or call)

✪ DISCOUNTED HOTEL RATE ✪

Pendry San Diego:

https://www.pendryhotels.com/san-diego/?promo=DISZOM#booking

Rate with 20% Off Best Available Rate, available for the nights of 10/26 to 10/31

Andaz San Diego:

https://sandiego.andaz.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html?corp_id=101552

The Keating Hotel

https://reservations.travelclick.com/13109?Adults=2&Children=0&rateplanID=3254295

Enter discount code "Zombie" when booking rooms for a 20% discount on event days!

San Diego Marriott Gaslamp Quarter

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/sangl-san-diego-marriott-gaslamp-quarter/

Rate of $169 for Halloween Night! Wed. Oct 31, 2018

Hotel Republic San Diego, Autograph Collection

https://www.marriott.com/meeting-event-hotels/group-corporate-travel/groupCorp.mi?resLinkData=Gaslamp%20Event%20Management%5EA3P%60SANYA%60&app=resvlink&stop_mobi=yes

20% OFF Retail Rates, available for the nights of Sat. Oct 27 + Wed. Oct 31, 2018

Welcome Amenity (gift or cocktail vouchers)

✪ PARKING + SAFE RIDE ✪

Enjoy this awesome Halloween celebration and get home safe. Make it a night that you live to tell. Here are some alternatives we have put in place for your safety.

(1) ACE | Equity Office (707 Broadway Parking Structure)

Park here for less with the option of leaving your car overnight until noon the following day.

No overnight fees and your car won't be towed

(2) ParkConnect

Pre-purchase your Horton Plaza parking pass for only $20 (overnight included for 24 hour parking)

https://parkconnect.co/events/sdzc-2018

(3) Uber

Discount to riders: $5 off each of your first 2 rides with Uber (New Users Only)

Expiration date: 10/02/2019

Code: ClubVIPSD

✪ TERMS & CONDITIONS ✪

• This is a 21+ celebration.

• No cover admission is subject to capacity and sobriety.

• Time restrictions apply on some offers.

• TIP: To maximize your enjoyment:

=> Start early

=> Pay attention to the expiration time and plan accordingly

=> Preferred line will be at the discretion of venues. Approach the door host politely and ask if they offer a preferred line for SDZC guests. Courtesy and patience go a long way on a night like this :)

✪ SIGNATURE EVENTS ✪

