2018 Showcase Concerto Competition

to Google Calendar - 2018 Showcase Concerto Competition - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 Showcase Concerto Competition - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 Showcase Concerto Competition - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 Showcase Concerto Competition - 2018-10-26 19:00:00

University Christian Church 3900 Cleveland Ave., San Diego, California 92103

San Diego Youth Symphony and Conservatory’s intermediate level students compete for the prestigious opportunity to perform the concerto of their choice with full orchestra at our Showcase Level Concerts. This annual competition presents the chance for SDYS students to strive for excellence and amaze audiences with their exceptional level of musicianship.

Adults: $10

Students & Children: Free

For more information, please visit sdys.org

Info
University Christian Church 3900 Cleveland Ave., San Diego, California 92103 View Map
Hillcrest
619-233-3232
to Google Calendar - 2018 Showcase Concerto Competition - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018 Showcase Concerto Competition - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018 Showcase Concerto Competition - 2018-10-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - 2018 Showcase Concerto Competition - 2018-10-26 19:00:00