2019-01/07 Screenwriting with Aleta Barthell

Take the movie that has been running in your head and put it down on paper! In this 4-week class, students will become familiar with the elements of storytelling: character, setting, conflict, plot and resolution. Students will learn the industry format for screenwriting: emphasizing scene heading, action description and dialogue. This class welcomes students new to screenwriting.

