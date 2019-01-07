2019-01/07 Screenwriting with Aleta Barthell
Take the movie that has been running in your head and put it down on paper! In this 4-week class, students will become familiar with the elements of storytelling: character, setting, conflict, plot and resolution. Students will learn the industry format for screenwriting: emphasizing scene heading, action description and dialogue. This class welcomes students new to screenwriting.
San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106 View Map
