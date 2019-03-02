http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-03-02-power-words-with-garr-kuhl/

Ignite your writing with perfect word choices. Whether writing an adult adventure thriller or middle grade fantasy, word choice and sentence structure affect the voice and pacing of a story. In this workshop, you will learn how your story will vibrate with emotional impact by choosing the perfect word through enrichment of sensory awareness. By using all of your senses to generate power words, your story will excite readers, create the necessary suspense to push your writing to the next level, and be a “can’t put it down” page turner.

Garr Kuhl is a novelist, playwright, and award winning short story writer. He has written for television and newspapers and is a past member of the board of The Northwest Institute of Literary Arts on Whidbey Island, Washington. He has dedicated his career to all those who rally round the rich, invigorating freshness of imagination.

