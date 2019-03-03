http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-03-03-fresh-perspectives-writing-inspired-by-visual-and-tactile-prompts-with-mary-lee-moser/

3 Sundays—March 3, 10, 17

“I can shake off everything as I write; my sorrows disappear, my courage is reborn.” – Anne Frank

If you sometimes find your writing is stuck or stalled, this two-part class could be helpful and enjoyable for you. Guided by the creative use of two of the senses—sight and touch—we’ll enhance our creativity and imagination in fresh ways. Beginning a writing experience intentionally without words can open a path for bypassing negative pre-judgments by the Inner Critic. Fear often dissolves with this process!

During the two sessions, you may focus on:

• Enhancing your existing or new journaling practice

• Development of a character in your work of fiction in progress

• Writing a short story or personal essay on a topic to be discovered

This class is limited to 5 participants, and is appropriate for people with any level of writing experience. A commitment to both sessions is a requirement. A comfortable, calm environment will be provided, beginning with a guided meditation. The instructor will provide abundant objects for prompts. Sharing will be encouraged but is always optional.

Please bring to class:

1) A photo and/or something small that is meaningful to you

2) A notebook or journal, and a pen you love to use

Optional:

• A favorite quote about the process of writing

Many of us have allergies and sensitivities, so it’s requested that everyone refrain from wearing scented products. Also, please don’t bring a scented object to class.

Mary Lee Moser, a lifelong journal writer, is a Certified Instructor for Journal to the Self® and a SoulCollage® Facilitator. Mary Lee has a Masters Degree in Psychology, and a Certificate in Art Therapy from the New England Art Therapy Institute; she is also credentialed by UCSD as an Adult Activity Leader. Since 1994, she’s taught expressive arts in colleges, corporate settings, and hospitals. She is a featured contributor in “Writing Routes: A Resource Handbook of Therapeutic Writing”, and helped edit “A to Z Healing Toolbox: A Practical Guide for Navigating Grief and Trauma with Intention” by Susan Hannifin-MacNab. Mary Lee is a frequent presenter at conferences and gatherings. Most recently, she taught a journaling workshop for the Southern California SoulCollage® Facilitators Regional Group, and she shared some original journaling techniques at Kat Kirby’s “Spiritual Art From the Heart” retreat in Arizona. Mary Lee is the founder of “Create Today”™ Journal Workshops and Books.

