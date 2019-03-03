2019-03/03 Fresh Perspectives: Writing Inspired by Visual and Tactile Prompts with Mary Lee Moser

San Diego Writer's Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, Second Floor, San Diego, California

3 Sundays—March 3, 10, 17

“I can shake off everything as I write; my sorrows disappear, my courage is reborn.” – Anne Frank

If you sometimes find your writing is stuck or stalled, this two-part class could be helpful and enjoyable for you. Guided by the creative use of two of the senses—sight and touch—we’ll enhance our creativity and imagination in fresh ways. Beginning a writing experience intentionally without words can open a path for bypassing negative pre-judgments by the Inner Critic. Fear often dissolves with this process!

During the two sessions, you may focus on:

• Enhancing your existing or new journaling practice

• Development of a character in your work of fiction in progress

• Writing a short story or personal essay on a topic to be discovered

This class is limited to 5 participants, and is appropriate for people with any level of writing experience. A commitment to both sessions is a requirement. A comfortable, calm environment will be provided, beginning with a guided meditation. The instructor will provide abundant objects for prompts. Sharing will be encouraged but is always optional.

Please bring to class:

1) A photo and/or something small that is meaningful to you

2) A notebook or journal, and a pen you love to use

Optional:

• A favorite quote about the process of writing

Many of us have allergies and sensitivities, so it’s requested that everyone refrain from wearing scented products. Also, please don’t bring a scented object to class.

Mary Lee Moser, a lifelong journal writer, is a Certified Instructor for Journal to the Self® and a SoulCollage® Facilitator. Mary Lee has a Masters Degree in Psychology, and a Certificate in Art Therapy from the New England Art Therapy Institute; she is also credentialed by UCSD as an Adult Activity Leader. Since 1994, she’s taught expressive arts in colleges, corporate settings, and hospitals. She is a featured contributor in “Writing Routes: A Resource Handbook of Therapeutic Writing”, and helped edit “A to Z Healing Toolbox: A Practical Guide for Navigating Grief and Trauma with Intention” by Susan Hannifin-MacNab. Mary Lee is a frequent presenter at conferences and gatherings. Most recently, she taught a journaling workshop for the Southern California SoulCollage® Facilitators Regional Group, and she shared some original journaling techniques at Kat Kirby’s “Spiritual Art From the Heart” retreat in Arizona. Mary Lee is the founder of “Create Today”™ Journal Workshops and Books.

PLEASE NOTE: It is best to register at least a week before the start of a class to help our instructors prepare and ensure that a class does not get canceled or rescheduled. Policies on registration, refunds, cancellations, etc. can be found on our class policy page.

San Diego Writer's Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, Second Floor, San Diego, California
