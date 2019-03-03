2019-03/03 The Wilderness: Poetry Workshop with Heather Sweeney

During this workshop we will engage with and write poetry that is inspired by nature and the wilderness. We will read several contemporary and classic poets who focus on aspects of nature for inspiration. We will sharpen our own images, lines, metaphors, and style by practicing several techniques and exercises. There will be time to write, read, workshop, and share.

Heather Sweeney recently earned an MFA in Creative Writing and Poetics at the Jack Kerouac School of Disembodied Poetics at Naropa University where she was the Allen Ginsberg Fellow. Her chapbook Just Let Me Have This is forthcoming from Selcouth Station Press this summer. Most recently, her poetry appears in The Hunger, Expat Press, Bad Pony, Bombay Gin, Summer Stock, Shantih, and White Stag. Currently, she lives in San Diego, California with her husband and beloved dog, Dexter, where she writes, does visual art, and teaches yoga.

