2019-03/05 Book Publishing 1-2-3 with Laurie Gibson

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-02-12-book-publishing-1-2-3-with-laurie-gibson/

NEW DATE

Grab a pen and join us for this popular, fast-paced evening workshop, which is spiced with stories and tips to inspire and empower writers of all stripes. We’ll start by checking out today’s vibrant book business (including the rise of independent publishing), then share ideas for finding literary agents and editors, suggest how writers can improve their craft, and wrap up with some practical advice on book promotion.

More highlights: four-page handout with resources for writers; Q&A throughout; creative writing prompts to stir fresh thinking; and quick case study featuring the book “Tracking Gobi Grizzlies” to show how a rumor about a very rare animal leads to a magazine article and then to an award-winning work of nonfiction. Curious about the grizzly bears of the Gobi Desert? Check out http://www.gobibearproject.org/

Laurie Gibson, the San Diego–based editor with 25 years of professional experience serving independent writers, publishers, and organizations of all sizes. Her current clients include Patagonia Books and the Southern Poverty Law Center. For several years, Laurie taught editing courses for the Extension programs of both UCSD and UCLA.

PLEASE NOTE: It is best to register at least a week before the start of a class to help our instructors prepare and ensure that a class does not get canceled or rescheduled. Policies on registration, refunds, cancellations, etc. can be found on our class policy page.